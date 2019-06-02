BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are battling a fire at a Boise restaurant Tuesday night.

Ada County dispatch says the fire at Los Mariachis restaurant on West Fairview Avenue was first reported at about 8:20 p.m.

Photos taken by a KTVB photographer on the scene show flames shooting from the roof and smoke pouring out of the windows of the building.

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time the fire broke out.

Two lanes on Fairview Avenue are blocked while crews work to put out the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.