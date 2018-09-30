BOISE - Fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning along Bogus Basin Road Sunday afternoon.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. on the 5000 block of Bogus Basin Road, near the intersection with North Torridon Way.

As of 3:30 p.m., Ada County dispatch said the fire was "under control," but that crews were still on scene working the blaze. Bogus Basin Road is blocked.

A KTVB photographer said that the fire had burned on both sides of the road, and that wind appeared to be pushing the flames into a ravine in the area.

There is no word on if any homes in the area were threatened by the fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the foothills.

KTVB has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Brush fire near Bogus Basin Road

© 2018 KTVB