BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management are trying to get a handle on three new fires that sparked Thursday evening along the Ada-Elmore county line.

The fires, which were reported just before 7 p.m., are burning in the area of Blacks Creek and Mayfield roads, according to BLM spokesman Jared Jablonski.

Blacks Creek Road to Slater Creek Road is closed because of the fires. Fire crews ask that the public be careful and avoid the area if possible.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from Boise Thursday evening.

Jablonksi said several homes were initially threatened by the flames, but crews have managed to protect the homes and keep the flames away.

The largest of the fires is the Prospector Fire at about 500 acres. The Mayfield Fire is estimated at 250 acres, while the Pole Fire is 7 to 10 acres in size.

Windy weather Thursday evening caused the fires to spread quickly, Jablonski said.

"Flames looked 10 feet tall at least," said bystander Sam Eigan. "They were going halfway up the side of a full-sized telephone pole so pretty impressive flames."

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air. Multiple air tankers have dropped retardant on the fire and helicopters have been dropping water on it.

“Crews from Boise BLM, Forest Service and Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection all responded and they’re all working right now to get these three fires – the flames knocked down and under control,” Jablonski said.

Because there was no reports of lightning in the area at the time, the fires are believed to be human-caused. The exact cause is still under investigation.

A plume of smoke can be seen over the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

