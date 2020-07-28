Crews battling 2 new wildfires in the Boise National Forest

One of the fires was caused by lightning, officials said, while the cause of the other fire is under investigation.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Crews are working to contain two new wildfires burning in the Boise National Forest.

According to fire officials, the lightning-caused Warm Fire is about 15 acres in size and is located about three miles southwest of the Bull Trout Lake area.

As a precaution, campers were being evacuated from the Bull Trout Campground and east toward Idaho Highway 21. The road to the campground was still open Monday night, though officials said that could change if the fire moves to the east.

Meanwhile, the Golden Fire has burned about 10 acres and is located about five miles east of Pioneerville. Crews are attacking the fire from the ground and the air.

The cause of the Golden Fire is under investigation.

There were no immediate threats to structures as of Monday night.

Fire crews including aircraft are responding to two new wildfires reported on the Lowman and Idaho City Ranger Districts of the Boise National Forest.#boisenf #forestservice pic.twitter.com/FMkcML6Zev — Boise Nat. Forest (@BoiseNF) July 28, 2020

With hot, dry weather expected over the coming days, officials said crews will continue to work hard to contain the fires over the next few days.

Forest officials asked the public to be extremely careful with all flammable materials and to put their campfires completely out, stirring the coals and ashes with water.