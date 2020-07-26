x
Crews battle wildfire near Lucky Peak Reservoir

Officials said the fire's behavior is "running" but is not threatening any structures.
Multiple agencies are battling the Lucky Fire, which broke out seven miles northeast of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service crews are trying to contain a growing fire that's burned more than 50 acres near Lucky Peak Reservoir.

The fire, dubbed the Lucky Fire, broke out about seven miles northeast of Boise near the reservoir.

Officials said the fire's behavior is "running" but is not threatening any structures.

The BLM said there are five BLM engines, Mountain Home RFPA, two Forest Service engines, two BLM dozers, one BLM water tender, three hand crews, and SEAT planes fighting the wildfire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

