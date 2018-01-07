BOISE - Boise Fire crews were busy extinguishing two separate haystacks fires burning in the same area this afternoon.

Crews were first called out to a haystack fire burning at a residence on Amity Road just east of Five Mile Road. Officials say it appears a man welding a fence sparked the fire.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire smoldering in a haystack in south Boise.

Boise Fire Battalion Captain Aaron Hummel says while firefighters were on scene they noticed smoke coming from another residence on Five Mile Road and diverted some crews to the bigger fire.

There they found another haystack on fire and a barn going up in flames. Hummel says firefighters worked to keep animals out of harm’s way, protect structures and prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby pile of tires.

Five engines were called to the scene to help keep the fire under control. Hummel says they also had to put out a call out to bring in a backhoe to break-up the haystack and the collapsed barn.

Because of the warmer temperatures, there was an ambulance on scene to help cool down the firefighters and keep them safe.

There were no injuries to report.

The cause remains under investigation.

