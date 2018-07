PARMA - Multiple agencies responded Thursday night to a fire that erupted at a commercial building in Parma.

Canyon County dispatch said the fire was reported at around 8:07 p.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street.

A KTVB photographer said it's a JC Watson Packing Company building.

A dispatcher said the Parma Fire Department is the lead agency, but other agencies responded as well.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

