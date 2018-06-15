BOISE -- Firefighters got the upper hand on a grass fire that broke out in the Foothills early Friday morning.

The blaze was reported by a resident at about 3:30 a.m. behind a neighborhood near West Hill Road and North Gary Lane.

Boise, Eagle and Meridian fire departments all dispatched crews to the fire.

MORE: Fire investigators prepare for wildfire season

Luckily, according to Boise Fire Capt. Brent Ho, weather conditions were in firefighters' favor, with cool temperatures and low winds limiting the flames' spread. The fire burned just over an acre before crews got it under control.

"We had a lot of variables working to our favor," Ho said.

Grass fire off Hill Road Foothills fire 01 / 06 Foothills fire 01 / 06

None of the homes near the fire were damaged. Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

"We're speculating possibly electrical in nature, but we can't 100 percent say for certain," Ho said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining defensible space and practicing fire safety, as Idaho moves into fire season.





© 2018 KTVB