They say it was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but after hours of searching their efforts were rewarded.

BOISE, Idaho — Two local guys made a very special find for one homeowner.

These two work for Done Right Flood and Fire Services.



They were working in a home that was destroyed by a fire.



The homeowner said the most important thing she lost was her engagement and wedding ring.



And after hours of sifting - they found them for her!