EDEN, Idaho — A series of wrecks have completely shut down westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome County Wednesday morning.

The crashes happened at about 8:20 a.m. near the small town of Eden, east of Twin Falls.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 188. It's unclear how long the road will be blocked.

Idaho State Police are on scene now. Several people are reportedly injured in the wreck, but information about how many people are hurt or the severity of their injuries is not yet available.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 remain open, but drivers should keep an eye out for emergency responders working in the area.

Check back for updates.