Fatal crash blocking Highway 16 south of Emmett

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles collided head-on near the Ada-Gem county line

EMMETT, Idaho — Multiple agencies are on scene early Wednesday after a fatal car crash south of Emmett.

The wreck happened at about 4 a.m. on Highway 16 between Chaparral Road and Jackass Gulch Road, near the Ada-Gem county line.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, two cars collided head-on, killing at least one person.

The highway is completely blocked. The Ada County Sheriff's Office, Ada County Paramedics, Eagle Fire and Star Fire have all responded to the site of the crash.

Information about the occupants of the cars has not yet been released. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.