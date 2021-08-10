Crash kills woman in Southeast Boise

The Boise Police Dept. says it appears the driver was speeding and went off the road before striking a tree.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman has died after crashing her car into a tree in Southeast Boise, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday.

Boise Police officers responded to the crash at about 3:30 a.m. Monday on Gekeler Lane near Old Saybrook Drive, which is south of Linden Street.

Detectives and a crash reconstruction team have been investigating.

The Boise Police Dept. said the evidence indicates the driver was driving at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and struck a tree. She was the only person in the car.

The Ada County Coroner will release her name after the notification of her next of kin.

