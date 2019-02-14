LA GRANDE, Ore. — Police shut down a stretch on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon Wednesday night after a fiery crash involving two semi trucks.

According to the Oregon Department of Transporation, the crash happened about 27 miles west of La Grande. The westbound lanes of I-84 were closed to traffic at La Grande.

ODOT said the trucks were on fire, and that it would be an "extended closure" that could last for several hours.

Officials also warned that anyone who plans to take an alternate route should be aware of winter conditions on roads throughout the region.

The closure in La Grande comes after road crews worked Wednesday to clear a 20 mile stretch on I-84 between Hood River and Cascade Locks. The road closed Tuesday night due to snowy, icy conditions, and didn't fully reopen until Wednesday night.

MORE: Troopers give food, fuel to drivers stranded in I-84 backup

Get the latest Oregon road updates on Tripcheck.com.