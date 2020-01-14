NAMPA, Idaho — Water was spilling out into the street in Nampa after a car crashed into a fire hydrant Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened on Caldwell Boulevard between Homedale Road and Middleton Road. The driver of the car wasn't hurt in the collision, police say.

Water could be seen gushing out of the broken-off hydrant and spreading across the street, where it quickly froze.

Crews got the water turned off, but drivers are advised to avoid the area and be extra vigilant for slippery conditions.