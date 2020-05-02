Lanes reopen after crash on I-84 at Ten Mile

The multiple vehicle wreck is blocking three lanes eastbound.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Commuters on the interstate are faced significant delays after a crash that blocked multiple lanes eastbound Wednesday morning.

The multiple-vehicle wreck happened at 6:15 a.m. between Black Cat and Ten Mile.

Idaho State Police say no one was hurt in the crash. The drivers appear to have simply slid into one another in the slippery conditions, according to a dispatcher.