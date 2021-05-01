Man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Hammett

Investigators says Anthony Jacobsen was westbound in a 2008 Ford F250 when his pickup went off the left shoulder into the median and rolled.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 Tuesday morning near Hammett.

At 7:37 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-84 at milepost 103.6.

Investigators says Anthony Jacobsen, 41, of Hammett was westbound in a 2008 Ford F250 when his pickup went off the left shoulder into the median and rolled.

Police say Jacobsen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.