Man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Hammett

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 Tuesday morning near Hammett.
At 7:37 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-84 at milepost 103.6.
Investigators says Anthony Jacobsen, 41, of Hammett was westbound in a 2008 Ford F250 when his pickup went off the left shoulder into the median and rolled.
Police say Jacobsen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.