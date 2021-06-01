Idaho Falls man killed in crash into overpass

The collision happened on U.S. 20 north of Sugar City Monday afternoon.

SUGAR CITY, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man died Monday afternoon in a crash in Madison County.

The wreck happened at 4:53 p.m. on U.S. 20 north of Sugar City.

According to Idaho State Police, 47-year-old Phillip Arave was headed west on the highway in a Chevrolet Colorado when his pickup went off the road.

The truck crashed into the cement wall of an overpass, killing Arave. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Idaho State Police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Madison County Fire and EMS all responded to the wreck. Westbound U.S. 20 was completely blocked for half an hour, with one of the lanes blocked for an additional hour and a half.