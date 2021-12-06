Wendell girl dead in minivan rollover

Police say evidence found at the scene indicates that drugs or alcohol contributed to the deadly wreck.

WENDELL, Idaho — A girl from Wendell is dead after a rollover crash in Gooding County.

Idaho State Police said in a Monday morning news release that the rollover happened at 1775 East 2900 South near Wendell.

The girl, whose age and name have not been released, was headed west in a Dodge Caravan when she veered off the road, overcorrected, and lost control.

The minivan flipped, coming to a stop in the eastbound lane.

The girl died at the scene.

Police say evidence found at the scene of the crash indicates that drugs or alcohol contributed to the deadly wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: