BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 95 that blocked traffic for about an hour-and-a-half Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near milepost 73.5, north of Payette.

An ISP spokesperson say the crash involves a commercial vehicle and a car. No word yet on whether anyone was injured.

There is a state trooper on scene.

The northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, but reopened by 11:40 a.m., according to a traffic alert email sent out by ISP.

We are still working to gather more information about the crash.

