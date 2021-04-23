Courtesy towing service expanded on I-84 to construction zone in Caldwell

ITD says the Safety Service Patrol will continue its work through the I-84 work zone to Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is expanding it courtesy towing service on Interstate 84 in Canyon County. The service, which was introduced in 2019 in Nampa, will now include the I-84 construction zones in Caldwell.



The Safety Services Patrol provides complimentary towing for disabled vehicles in the I-84 construction zone. ITD says the service has assisted 274 vehicles since it began.



"I-84 is the main commuting and freight route for thousands of drivers in Canyon County," said Mark Campbell, ITD project manager. "Our goal in funding this service is to keep these drivers moving as safely and efficiently as possible as construction moves west toward Caldwell."



Patrol vehicles will operate Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. between 10th Ave/City Center (exit 29) and Karcher/Midland Road (exit 33). Vehicles will be marked with new signage to increase visibility.



Disabled cars, trucks or motorcycles are towed to one of four locations located on the map (see below). Motorists are responsible to pick up their vehicle within 24 hours.



Crews recently began constructing temporary travel lanes in the outside shoulders of I-84 between Caldwell and Nampa.