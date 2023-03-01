Ada County inmate gives birth in jail

An inmate at the Ada County Jail went into labor and gave birth in the booking area of the jail - jail staff assisted with the delivery.

BOISE, Idaho — Early Tuesday morning, inmate Shawte McGlothen gave birth while in the Ada County Jail.

In a Facebook post, Ada County Sheriff's Office shared that McGlothen was unable to make it off the jail property, going into labor and giving birth in the booking area of the jail.

"While it is relatively common for us to have pregnant inmates in the Ada County Jail, it is incredibly rare for a baby to be born here," read the post.

The sheriff's office said in the announcement that the Health Services Unit (HSU) within the jail provides care for pregnant inmates - of which they claim are many - and they typically have pre-determined hospital arrangements for the expecting inmates.

"That works out pretty much every time. But every now and again — like every two decades or so — babies have different plans," said Ada County Sheriff's Office.

"That's why inmate Shawnte McGlothen only got as far as our booking area early Tuesday morning when her baby daughter decided she was going to come into the world immediately."

McGlothen gave birth before paramedics were able to assist with the delivery, resulting in a team of HSU nurses and detention deputies to deliver her child, a baby girl named Addalynn.

Paramedics later arrived and brought both mother and baby to the hospital. They are reportedly doing well.

