BOISE, Idaho — Gun rights activists say they are focusing on Idaho's county fairs to ensure state law that allows adults to carry weapons on public land is followed.

Concerns about security at fairs and festivals have been heightened in the wake of three recent mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio.

Idaho law says no city or county can stop people from carrying guns on public property. Idaho Second Amendment Alliance President Greg Pruett pointed that out to Canyon County Fair officials last month when they tried to bar him from carrying a gun into the fairgrounds.

"Do you know what the state law is? Then you're violating it," he said in a recording of the discussion.

"Our objective is to say 'hey this is public property number one,' and number two, you're stopping people from carrying and that could potentially cost them their life if you're violating that law," Pruett said.

Pruett was eventually allowed into the fair with his gun on his hip.

RELATED: Idaho ranked as most dependent state on gun industry

When a Twin Falls County sheriff's deputy recently asked people to leave their guns at home for that county's fair, Republican Rep. Chad Christensen from Ammon criticized the deputy on Facebook.

"There is a movement to stop citizens from carrying at county fairs," Christensen wrote on his Facebook page. "Please let me know if you see something like this in our district. It is a violation of the law to stop you!"

The sheriff's office later released a statement clarifying its support for the Second Amendment.

When the Western Idaho Fair starts later this month, Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan says there will be no signs prohibiting firearms.

"Based on the statute we really can't stop anyone for carrying a gun, now if we see someone with a gun, at least we now have an idea of who is carrying a gun or firearm," Western Idaho Fair Director Bob Batista said. "Safety is our number one issue here at the fair."

RELATED: Gov. Little OKs 18-year-olds carrying concealed guns in cities

Some lawmakers have voiced concerns about the state's lenient gun laws.

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill that allows anyone 18 or older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The law had previously applied to those 21 or older.

"We try and make this so people don't feel uncomfortable when they come here [to the fair] and yet those who carry they can still certainly do so, it's just the law," Batista said.

Some event organizers are trying to keep weapons out their venues. Officials for the Festival at Sandpoint recently announced that its music festival held at a city park will continue to be a "gun-free zone," in part because of contractual obligations with performing artists. The event began earlier this month and runs through Aug. 11.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app