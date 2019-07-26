BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County coroner says a man taken to a Boise hospital Thursday evening after spending nearly 30 minutes underwater at the Parkcenter Pond has died.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Jesse Rios of Boise. The coroner says this case is being investigated as a drowning. However, the cause of death is pending toxicology results which may take several weeks to return.

Char Jackson, a spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, tells KTVB that firefighters were called to the east end of the pond at 8:55 p.m. after two people spotted a man go under the water. He did not surface.

The Boise Dive Team arrived on scene and began searching for the man. He was recovered 28 minutes after the initial report came in, according to Jackson.

Firefighters administered CPR and he was transported to St. Luke's downtown.

The Boise Fire Department was called to Parkcenter Pond Thursday evening after a man was spotted going under the water.

Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

Officials on scene said the man was fishing on a dock prior to going in the water.

The Boise Police Department is investigating this incident.