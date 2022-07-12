Ada County coroner investigating possible drowning at Quinn's Pond

Bystanders noticed the man unresponsive while swimming in the water and pulled him to shore, Boise Police said. The man died after being rushed to a local hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — A man died after being rushed to a local hospital following an apparent drowning at Quinn's Pond around 3 p.m. Monday, July 12.

Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to Quinn's Pond after receiving a report from bystanders of an unresponsive man in the water.

Bystanders at the pond pulled the man to shore and attempted live-saving measures until first responders arrived. The man died after being rushed to a local hospital, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD).

Boise Police said the man was possibly in his 60s. There are no signs of foul play and the man may have suffered a cardiac-related medical issue, according to BPD's news release.

The victim's name has not been disclosed. The cause of death is under investigation by the Ada County Coroner's Office.

