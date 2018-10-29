MERIDIAN -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Meridian woman who was killed in a car wreck Friday.

Sally Ann Weiskircher, 78, died from blunt force trauma, the coroner ruled.

Weiskircher was riding as a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck at Cherry Lane and Ten Mile Road at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the pickup's driver turned south from Cherry Lane onto Ten Mile just before the crash.

Both Weiskircher and the car's driver, a 55-year-old man family members have said is her son, were rushed by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Weiskircher died at the hospital later that evening. Her death has been ruled an accident. Her son was listed in critical condition Friday.

MORE: Woman killed, man critical after Meridian crash

Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said a 1-year-old baby boy was also in the car, but was not hurt. The child was restrained in a car seat, he said.

Basterrechea said investigators have received differing information from witnesses, and the crash reconstruction team is still working to determine what happened.

Investigators were able to speak briefly with the car's driver immediately after the wreck, but have not been able to interview him further, Basterrechea said.

No charges have been filed.

© 2018 KTVB