MERIDIAN — The Ada County Coroner has identified the woman who died after she was hit by a concrete truck in Meridian Tuesday evening.

Coroner Dotti Owens said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that 26-year-old Sandy Jaqueline Hernandez-Nuno of Meridian died from blunt force trauma due to motor vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Meridian Police say the woman was walking south in the crosswalk at Eagle Road and Ustick Road around 5:25 Tuesday night when she was hit by the right tire of a concrete truck, driven by a 46-year-old man.

Hernandez-Nuno later died at a local hospital.

No citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

Officials say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

If you have any information about this accident, you're asked to contact the Meridian Police Department at (208) 888-6678.

