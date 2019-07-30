BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after falling from an inner tube into the Boise River Monday.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 71-year-old Donald L. McLean of Meridian.

Boise Fire told KTVB that McLean had fallen into the water while floating the river, and appeared to have a heart attack as he tried to climb back onto his tube.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Despite emergency responders' comments about possible cardiac arrest, the coroner's office has not yet released an official cause or manner of death.