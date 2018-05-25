BOISE -- The coroner has released the name of a Nampa man who died in an industrial accident on Boise's Hewlett-Packard campus.

Antonio Barroso Garcia, 65, was killed when a heavy metal box toppled onto him Wednesday.

According to police, Garcia was lifting the box using a front-end loader when it slipped off and fell, landing on the driver's compartment.

PREVIOUS: Man killed in industrial accident on Hewlett-Packard campus

Garcia died at the scene. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, he died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Boise Police are investigating the accident.

© 2018 KTVB