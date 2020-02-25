Coroner: Deceased Boise man tested negative for coronavirus

The Ada County Coroner tested the man twice for the novel coronavirus and both tests came back negative.

BOISE, Idaho — Tests for the novel coronavirus in a 71-year-old man have come back negative, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The man, Frederick Gilbert, was found dead in his home on Feb. 9 after he returned from a trip to China. According to the coroner's office, Gibert traveled to Shenzen, China to Boise, with stops in Shanghai-Pudong, China and Los Angeles, before returning to Boise on Feb. 5.

Officials said the man's body was in advanced stages of decomposition when he was found.

Secondary tests were done by the Centers for Disease Control and results were negative, according to the office.

The coroner's office said there is no evidence of foul play in Gilbert's death and he died from natural causes.

The COVID-19 novel coronavirus has spread to over 80,000 people in over three dozen countries, according to the CDC.

Health officials announced on Tuesday morning that it is a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus will begin to spread in the United States and that citizens should prepare themselves for "disruption to everyday life" if a pandemic does break out.