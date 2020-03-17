Coroner confirms body found in Foothills is missing Boise man

Teo Carhuas disappeared after leaving his group home in December.

BOISE, Idaho — A 68-year-old man who walked away from his group home in Boise months ago has been found dead in the Boise Foothills.

The Ada County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday that the body has been identified as Teodomiro "Teo" Carhuas.

Teo's remains were discovered near North 36th Street Monday afternoon. His disappearance in December prompted a major search and pleas from his family for help.

Relatives and police say Teo had suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with an intellectual disability. He was last seen near the Quail Hollow Golf Course; his body was found about a half-mile north of that area in a secluded location, according to police.