PAYETTE, Idaho — The body of a missing Fruitland man was recovered from the Snake River Thursday evening.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, the body was spotted in the water near Payette at about 7:30 p.m.

Deputies and members of the Payette County Swift Water Rescue Team went out to the area and pulled the body from the river.

The Payette County coroner says the man has been identified as 22-year-old Sean Gerdau. He was reported missing early Monday morning.

Gerdau was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not been released.

