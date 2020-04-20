Coroner: Barbacoa owner's death was an accident

Boise Police reviewed home security footage as part of their investigation.

BOISE, Idaho — The death of a local business owner found in his home on Friday has been determined to have been an accident, the Ada County coroner says.

Barbacoa owner Robert Castoro, 53, died from a traumatic injury to his head, the coroner ruled. Investigators determined the head injury was accidental, but did not specify whether the injury was caused by a fall or something else.

According to Boise Police, Castoro was found dead at his Gossamer Lane home in Boise Friday afternoon. Police said there was no evidence of a crime and no evidence that a gun was involved.

Coroner Dotti Owens said detectives with the Boise Police Department reviewed footage from Castoro's home security system.

"Based on evidence in the video, detectives were able to see how the injuries occurred and they were able to verify that no one else was inside the home at the time," Boise Police wrote in a release to KTVB. "The investigation is complete and no additional information will be released."

The autopsy was completed Friday night.

Barbacoa, which is located on Bobwhite Court, off of Parkcenter Boulevard in southeast Boise, was the seventh "themed" restaurant that Castoro opened.