Idaho coronavirus updates: May 3-4

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Monday, May 4

5:05 p.m. -- Two more deaths reported in Ada County, bringing statewide death toll to 66

Central District Health is reporting two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ada County. One of the deaths is confirmed to be attributed to the virus, while the other is listed as "probable." That brings the death toll to 19 in Ada County and 66 statewide. As of late Monday afternoon, there have been 1,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho and 1,358 recoveries from the virus, according to numbers provided by the state's Health and Welfare Department. For more information about Idaho's coronavirus cases, take a look at our updated map and timelines.

11:21 a.m. -- Restroom facilities to reopen at Nampa parks

Nampa Parks and Recreation said that all restroom facilities in city parks will reopen Monday. The bathrooms had previously been closed to the public due to coronavirus fears. Restrooms will now be unlocked during daylight hours, and cleaned twice daily.

The parks department will also begin allowing some youth activities and day camps beginning Monday. Youth sports teams will be allowed to hold practices - but not games - in the parks. Day camps and other activities will be offered on a limited basis and will follow guidelines about social distancing and hygiene.

Playgrounds remain closed for the time being.

11:00 a.m. -- Warm Spring Golf Course reopens

Boise reopened one of its two city-owned golf courses. Warm Springs is now taking over-the-phone tee-times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

No cart rentals, walking only. The driving range, pro shop, and clubhouse are closed. And they have foam in the cups to prevent people from touching flag sticks.

10:00 a.m. -- Jerome County reopening county offices

Jerome County is reopening county offices, previously closed because of COVID-19, on Monday, May 4th.

Preventative measures within the county offices will still be followed.



Jerome County will also allow a limited number of people inside county offices to meet social distancing standards.

They ask citizens to bring only the individuals that need to be present to limit the number of people being seen. If online services are available, Jerome County is asking residents to utilize those services first to keep everyone as safe as possible. Consult the county web page or call (208) 644-2700 for more specific information regarding each county office as some procedures may have changed.

9:48 a.m. -- Boise Towne Square Mall to reopen

The Boise Towne Square Mall announced that it will reopen on Tuesday, May 5. The mall wrote on Facebook that it is "taking the necessary steps to ensure you have a safe and worry-free visit."

Retail operations were cleared to reopen on May 1 as part of Stage One of Gov. Brad Little's four-step reopening plan. The mall has been closed since March 24.

9:35 a.m. -- State Parks to reopen for camping on May 30th

Idaho’s 30 State Parks will welcome campers back on May 30.

Camping closed in late March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus but the parks have remained open for day use, with limitations to enhance safety. Camping will reopen with new COVID-19 precautions.

The Parks Department says there will be more frequent cleaning of restrooms and other shared-use facilities. Campground showers will not be opened.

Refunds will be given to anyone having a reservation canceled between May 16 and May 29.

Some lodging at parks will remain closed. While camper cabins will open, premium cabins – those with dishes, linens and bathrooms – will stay closed because of the difficulty in providing enhanced cleaning at this time.

Group camps and shelters will be opened on a case-by-case basis.

8:25 a.m. -- Nampa Christian Schools opens its doors

We are opening the school for modified daily classroom instruction starting on Monday, May 4. Grades PreK-12 will be taking every Friday off for a teacher in-service to help give our incredible instructional staff more time to catch up on lesson planning and grading.



Parents should wait for the communication from the principals as their emails will include additional details around the modifications being made for the remainder of the school year.



7:53 a.m. -- Boise GreenBike relaunches with free rides

The Boise GreenBike program is relaunching Monday and is offering two weeks of one-hour free rides. All bikes have been cleaned and given a tune-up, and they will be cleaned and disinfected regularly going forward.

"As our city and state start to reopen for business we want to be able to provide a healthy and safe transportation alternative," said Boise GreenBike Director Dave Fotsch. "We work hard to keep the bikes clean and disinfected, but we're asking our riders to do their part as well."

Overtime charges and other fees still apply. Riders are asked not to use the bikes if they are sick, continue maintaining social distance, and wear face coverings if around other people.

7:34 a.m. -- ValleyRide bus routes reopening today

Three previously shut down ValleyRide bus routes in Boise and Garden City will resume Monday.

The reopening of routes 11 Garden City, 16 VA/Hyde Park, and 17 Warm Springs means all bus routes in the two cities are fully in operation. The routes were previously suspended after a drop in ridership following Idaho's stay-at-home order, which lifted Friday.

Main Street Station, the Happy Day Transit Center in Caldwell, and the VRT administrative offices in Meridian remain closed.

Sunday, May 3

A mother and daughter from Boise have been making clear face masks to protect those who are blind or hard of hearing. Read more here.

In case you missed it:

And April ends, many in Idaho are wondering when they will see their unemployment benefits.

