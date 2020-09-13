Coronavirus andemic makes for an unusual Paint the Town event in Boise

To date, more than 89,000 volunteers have helped paint more 3,300 homes through this wonderful tradition and community event.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, dozens of energetic volunteers rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand to their deserving neighbors for the 38th annual Paint The Town event.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic hanging overhead, people helped seniors, disabled residents, and veterans paint their houses, repair fences, yard work and other small construction projects.

All of the volunteer's hard work is part of the Paint the Town event that's been happening for the past 38 years in the treasure valley.