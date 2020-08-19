Crews fighting forest fire east of McCall

The Copeland Fire is burning north of Boulder Lake, and is believed to have started early Wednesday morning.

MCCALL, Idaho — Firefighting crews are working to put out a new wildfire that sparked early Wednesday morning east of McCall.

The Copeland Fire is burning in the in the Shaw/Twin Lakes area, north of Boulder Lake on Jughandle Mountain, according to a Forest Service spokesman.

The fire is believed to have started around 4 a.m., and was last estimated at 15 acres. The cause is unknown.

The Payette National Forest says a hand crew and three wildland firefighting crews are currently assigned to the Copeland Fire, and aerial resources will be deployed later Wednesday morning.