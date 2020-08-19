Crews fighting forest fire east of McCall

MCCALL, Idaho — Firefighting crews are working to put out a new wildfire that sparked early Wednesday morning east of McCall.
The Copeland Fire is burning in the in the Shaw/Twin Lakes area, north of Boulder Lake on Jughandle Mountain, according to a Forest Service spokesman.
The fire is believed to have started around 4 a.m., and was last estimated at 15 acres. The cause is unknown.
The Payette National Forest says a hand crew and three wildland firefighting crews are currently assigned to the Copeland Fire, and aerial resources will be deployed later Wednesday morning.
Multiple other wildfire starts have also been reported on the east side of the forest, officials say. Check back for updates.