Boise establishments offer cooling shelters, resources for people experiencing homelessness

There are several cooling shelters across Boise for Idahoans needing relief from heat, including Interfaith Sanctuary - which is in need of donations and volunteers.

BOISE, Idaho — Triple-digit temps have made this weekend a scorcher, with Boise hitting 105-degrees on Sunday.

The extreme heat can be dangerous. Heat is the number-one cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

Most of us have a roof and AC to keep us out of the extreme heat, but those aren't a luxury that everyone has.

"This is really dangerous, particularly for our elderly, and we have a lot of unhoused seniors right now," Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary said. "It's heartbreaking."

To help one of the most vulnerable populations beat the heat, Our Path Home has collaborated with several organizations to identify and establish cooling locations throughout Boise.

The cooling spaces include:

Corpus Christi House

525 S Americana Blvd

Hours: Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cathedral of the Rockies

717 N 11th St.

Hours: Sunday 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

River of Life Shelter (Boise Rescue Mission)

575 S 13th St

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (weather dependent)

Boise City Hall

150 N Capitol Blvd

Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Idaho Harm Reduction Project

2717 W. Bannock St.

Hours: Tuesday - Thursday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

YMCA Downtown, West Boise, and South Meridian

Downtown: 1050 W State St.

West Boise: 5959 N Discovery Way

South Meridian: 5155 Hillsdale Ave.

Hours: Monday - Friday 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Boise Downtown Public Library

715 S Capitol Blvd

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Interfaith Sanctuary

1620 W River St.

7 days a week, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"Anytime during the day, anyone can come onto the property to get their body cooled down," Peterson-Stigers said. "We have the misters that help to get them wet, and also astroturf so that they're off of that black asphalt. We have the covered area with the picnic benches. We have water available all day long, they can get their meals here. Then as the day goes on, we actually rotate people inside the building."

The City of Nampa also invites the community into their public buildings to cool off during the extreme heat.

It takes a lot to make sure Boise's unhoused population can handle the heat, Interfaith Sanctuary also hands out popsicles and bottles of cold water, and the shelter is looking for donations of those items.

"The donations really, they are lifesaving," Peterson-Stigers said.

Interfaith Sanctuary is asking for donations of bottles of water and popsicles - specifically Otter Pops and similar popsicles that don't come frozen. Donations can be dropped off at their location on 1620 W. River St.

Interfaith Sanctuary is also in need of volunteers during these hottest - and most dangerous - months of the year.

"What we're seeing is more need, and not enough staff, and not enough eyes to make sure that everyone is safe," Peterson-Stigers added.

The shelter is especially in need of volunteers on the weekends, who can help make sure that people get aid quickly.

Anyone interested in volunteering at Interfaith Sanctuary can email matt@interfaithsanctuary.org.

Interfaith is renting a nearby building for projects and daytime services. With more volunteers, they say that location could also help get more people inside.

"We'll open up that building during the hottest part of the day if we can get some volunteer support," Peterson-Stigers said. "We don't have enough staff to do it on our own. But I think that's our best option. It's a lovely space, it's air conditioned."

Interfaith Sanctuary also suggests making "Summer Loving Kits" to keep in your car and hand out to those in need during scorching summer days.





