Cooling locations in Nampa to beat the heat

If you're looking for a break from the hot Treasure Valley temperatures, these locations in Nampa have water stations and restrooms available for the public.

NAMPA, Idaho — The city of Nampa has created four cooling locations for the summer months if citizens need to beat the heat.

The locations also have water stations and restrooms available for the public:

Nampa Public Library

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building lobby

Every day, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nampa City Hall lobby

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Harward Recreation Center

The snack area located near the main lobby is made available for families only, the city of Nampa said. The recreation center location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.

Monday - Friday, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

