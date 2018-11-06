BOISE - Check those Powerball tickets!

The Idaho Lottery confirms that one ticket sold in Ada County is worth $2 million!

The winning ticket matched all five of the first numbers from Saturday night's $105.1 Powerball draw.

The winning numbers were 06, 10, 15, 25, 36 and the Powerball was 14.

Lottery officials say there were over 5,200 winning Powerball tickets in Idaho from the latest draw.

Players are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets before presenting them for payment.

The $2 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize.



