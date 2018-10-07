BOISE - It's a sight never seen before in Idaho. Buster, Benny, and Joe in the same place.

Buster Bronco, Benny the Bengal and Joe Vandal appeared together for the first time ever to help the Idaho Lottery unveil its newest scratch game.

These $5 scratch tickets will go on sale in about three weeks and will benefit Idaho's Permanent Building Fund, all while promoting the spirit of in-state rivalries.

"We benefit public buildings, places like our college campuses, so when we have the opportunity to support collegiate athletics, we have the ability to create better fan experiences, better student-athlete experiences on those campuses," said Idaho Lottery spokesman David Workman. "There's always a lot of pride around the state of Idaho, and this is just going to kind of really just amp things up a little bit."

Top prize for the new scratch game is $5,000!

And if your ticket isn't a big winner -- don't throw it away! You can enter your non-winning tickets into a drawing for two tickets to see the Broncos take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma this fall.

Non-winning University of Idaho and Idaho State tickets can be turned in for a chance to win football season tickets for either team.

All non-winning tickets must be submitted by August 19.

