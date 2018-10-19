BOISE — If you've got two dollars and a dream, you may be joining the millions buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket Friday.

The jackpot has soared to $1 billion!

Players have a one in 302,575,350 chance of winning Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot.

“Maybe it should be called mega billions, instead of mega millions,” Idaho Lottery spokesman David Workman said.

The jackpot is now the largest in Mega Millions history.

Oddsmakers say, you still have more of a chance of being struck by lightning or being bit by a shark while surfing in Hawaii or becoming president of the United States.

The odds haven’t stopped millions of people from dreaming about what they would do if they won the jackpot.

“I would buy an island in the Bahamas,” Michelle Warwick said. “I came here to buy some lucky tickets at the luckiest store in Idaho.”

The Jacksons Food Store on Orchard Street has been dubbed the luckiest store in the country after it sold two huge Powerball winning tickets in the past.

Idaho lottery says every time you play the lottery in the state of Idaho someone wins.

“The lottery was created to benefit public schools and the permanent buildings of the state of Idaho,” Workman said. “A game like Mega Millions and Powerball right now, just in the last week, the sales from those two games alone has created $1.2 million worth of dividends just for Idaho public schools.”

The Mega Millions drawing is shown live on 24/7 at 8:59 p.m. Good luck!

