BOISE -- A Boise man is over $360,000 richer today!

David Smith was eating at Stubs Sports Pub in east Boise when he decided to buy a lottery ticket from the Idaho Lottery machine.

When he checked the ticket to see if he had won, Smith says the machine had reset itself and told him to contact the Idaho Lottery Commission.

"I ran out the door and I said 'this is so unreal,' and I said 'I can't go back in there,' so I called my wife and said 'bring the food, meet me at the truck, we're going home.'"

The Idaho Lottery says this is the largest Ultimate Diamond jackpot prize ever claimed in their nearly 30-year history.

Smith says he and his wife plan to put away some of the money into a college fund, but aren't sure what they'll do with the rest.

Smith says he still plans to be at Stubs for every Taco Tuesday.

