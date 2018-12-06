BOISE - Michael Tran's persistence paid off in a big way!

After playing the same numbers regularly for 18 years, the Boise man claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from the Idaho Lottery this afternoon.

His Powerball ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball for last Saturday night’s draw.

“I scanned the ticket with my phone last night and it said I had to contact the Lottery office,” Tran said. “Then I checked the numbers for Saturday night and they looked very familiar!”

After playing the same numbers for 18 years, Tran said it was a real surprise seeing those numbers drawn.

Tran bought his winning ticket at the Winco Foods store on Fairview Avenue in Boise. Winco Foods received a $25,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Tran said he plans to pay off his house and save the rest of his winnings.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s draw is $121 million.

