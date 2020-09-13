Two construction workers injured when Seattle's Pier 58 partially collapses

The dismantling of Pier 58 began last weekend. Several construction workers went into the water and all were rescued. Two people were sent to the hospital.

SEATTLE — Police responded to the Seattle waterfront when Pier 58, next to the Great Wheel, collapsed Sunday, sending construction workers into the water below.

The dismantling of Pier 58 began over the weekend. Crews were removing a concrete section of the pier when the northeast corner collapsed. Pier 58 has been closed to the public since August 6.

Seven people were working on the pier when it collapsed, according to a press release from the Office of the Waterfront. Two men, ages 30 and 42, fell into the water but were rescued before Seattle Fire arrived.

The two men were treated by medics and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. A Harborview spokesperson said the 42-year-old man was released from the hospital, and the 30-year-old remains in satisfactory condition at the hospital.

Twelve workers were on a barge nearby, but none fell into the water.

About 1/5 of the pier is currently underwater, according to Seattle Fire.

The Office of the Waterfront said there is no “observed damage to Pier 59 (Seattle Aquarium), or Pier 57 (Miner’s Landing),” or any observed damage to the adjacent seawall.

An engineer at the scene said something like this was a possibility of happening.

The removal follows an engineering assessment of the deteriorating pier that recommended the entire structure be removed because it had shifted, leaving a gap of "several inches" between it and land.

Crews planned to remove as much of the pier deck, piles and structures as necessary to ensure site safety. The work will include salvaging furniture, art, and the existing fountain.

The construction was expected to continue seven days a week, during daylight hours, until further notice, officials said. The Pier 58 removal was expected to be completed by early 2021.