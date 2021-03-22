Construction work gets underway at Barber Park

Visitors are urged to stay out of the closure area while crews work on the plaza and pathways at the popular recreation site.

BOISE, Idaho — Work has begun out at Barber Park on improvements to the plaza and pathways at the popular recreation site used by Boise River floaters.

Float the Boise River posted a construction alert on its Facebook page.

The Barber Park beach, floater launch area, and plaza will be closed to the public and fenced off during construction, which is expected to run through mid-June. The drop-off circle will be open only for construction access and deliveries.

Visitors are urged to stay out of the closed area and be on the watch for construction vehicles at pedestrian crossings near the park entry.