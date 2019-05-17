BOISE, Idaho — Get ready for more construction work on Cole Road.

Starting on Friday, crews will close a busy two-block stretch between Franklin Road and Barrister Drive for nearly two months.

While these types of traffic changes can be frustrating for drivers for a few minutes at a time, they can have a lingering impact on businesses.

“We've been anticipating having to do this kind of closure on Cole Road for a portion of this project because we do have to work on the railroad tracks,” Ada County Highway District spokesperson Natalie Shaver said.

Crews are closing the road from May 17 to July 12, as part of the Cole Road, I-84 to Franklin Project. Detour signs are posted to help drivers get around, but some businesses like Furniture Row and Denver Mattress are concerned about the impact this closure will have.

“Our main entrance out front will be open, but you won't be able to get around the behind the building,” Reggie Schorzman, Denver Mattress store manager said. “They're going to keep us open on South Cole and Barrister, so you'll still be able to get into the stores, but it's definitely going to affect business because anything on the south side of town is going to have a hard time getting here.”

Schorzman said the closure will impact how the company brings in semi trucks to unload furniture and with Memorial Day sales just around the corner, they're hoping the closure won't hurt their bottom line.

“We’re going to stress delivery for sure, so that way people don’t have to deal with traffic or getting here,” Schorzman said.

Across the street, Aquarium of Boise told KTVB, the project closures have not yet impacted them, but they anticipate they will soon.

“I think that it needs fixing, I’m happy to do this, I just wish it could have been at a different time of year when we weren’t starting to be so busy,” Joni Sullivan, Aquarium of Boise Executive Director said.

The entire project is expected to be done by fall 2019.