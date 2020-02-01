CAREY, Idaho — Idaho land management officials have secured a conservation land use easement on the Cenarrusa Ranch ensuring the land in that area is not developed.

The Times-News reported Monday that the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy in Idaho finalized the easement near Carey after years of discussion.

Officials say the land use law ensures protection of more than 3 miles of access routes and about 13 square miles of land including sage grouse habitat and migration corridors for wildlife.

Land officials say they support keeping this area intact.

RELATED: Idaho state agencies outline plans for budget cuts

RELATED: Documents: Mining company writing own environmental report

RELATED: Idaho Fish & Game investigating deer poaching case at Boise park