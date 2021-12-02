Icy roads lead Connector shutdown, multiple slideoffs

Dispatchers said that since 4 a.m., crews have responded to a total of 22 slideoffs and wrecks in Ada County.

BOISE, Idaho — Overnight snowfall has left roads across the Treasure Valley slick Friday morning, posing a problem for drivers on their morning commute.

Ada County Dispatch said at 7:20 a.m., officials were in the process of closing down the westbound Connector due to the slick roadway. It's unclear how long the section of interstate will be closed.

Multiple crashes and slideoffs have been reported, both along Interstate 84 and on surface streets. Dispatchers said that since 4 a.m., crews have responded to a total of 22 slideoffs and wrecks in Ada County.

Idaho State Police is on scene of multiple crashes and slide offs on Interstate 84 between Meridian and Boise. Motorists should use caution in winter weather driving conditions.@ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/KNFcBSFuYM — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) February 12, 2021

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution during icy conditions, allowing plenty of space to stop or change lanes. Everyone on the road should also do their best to move over for emergency responders and crashed cars on the side of the road.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place until 5 p.m. Friday. Meteorologists have predicted as much as four inches of snow could fall in the Treasure Valley, with up to ten in the mountain areas.

