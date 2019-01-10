BOISE, Idaho — Monday marks the one-year anniversary Seth Wilson was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident.

"He was always with his kids, he loved riding his bikes, going camping, fishing," said Nathan Wilson, speaking of his brother.

Seth Wilson was just three weeks shy of his 40th birthday when he fell through a gap on the Connector between the east and westbound lanes of I-184, landing next to Rhodes Skate Park.

"He just happened to be going too fast around the tight corner," Nathan Wilson said. "I think traffic had backed up from the 13th traffic light, he kind of went around a car, it's a tight corner and he just hit the concrete barrier and went over."

Wilson admits his brother was speeding.

Officials say speed was also a factor in three previous crashes in almost the exact same spot.

"The situation, which has been the case several previous times, is that the operator of the motorcycle was exceeding the speed limit and he was unable to maintain his lane," said Jake Melder with the Idaho Transportation Department. "When we do have situations that involve a fatality, we do want to take a look at the situation and see what were the contributing causes to it."

Wilson believes if a fence or net were in place his brother may have survived.

"Regardless if someone hits some fencing there is going to be injuries but there is a better chance they will survive the accident," Wilson said. "They are not going to fall over near the skate park. With three or four people going over in that general area, in the past 10 to 12 years, it's time to get something up there."

But ITD doesn't plan on any new barriers in the future.

"We did confirm based on what the speed limit is signed for, the roadway is adequately designed," Melder said.

Instead, ITD is offering a word of caution for motorcyclists.

"Slow down, take your time to get where you need to be so we can all get to where we need to be," Melder said.

Although Wilson wishes ITD would do something more, it is a message he agrees with.

"I would like to stress to all motorcycle riders, don't take your riding for granted even if you are really good at it," Wilson said.