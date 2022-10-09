Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival

According to police, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon.

According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.

The protestor seemed to sustain injuries during the conflict, and was checked out by onsite emergency medical personnel.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by the Boise Police Department.

KTVB's Andrew Baertlein was on the scene when the altercation occurred and was able to record this video:

Private Security and Boise Police officers appear to have detained a man near the main stage. He is bleeding from his forehead.

He held a sign for the last two hours reading “Democrat against pride.”

Unclear what lead to this - he has been moving around all morning. pic.twitter.com/5oxGPpJXru — Andrew Baertlein (@AndrewBaertlein) September 10, 2022

Watch more Local News: