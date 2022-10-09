Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon.
According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
The protestor seemed to sustain injuries during the conflict, and was checked out by onsite emergency medical personnel.
An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by the Boise Police Department.
KTVB's Andrew Baertlein was on the scene when the altercation occurred and was able to record this video:
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.