BOISE, Idaho — Families attending Picnic in the Park at Borah Park today will get a cool surprise.

The Idaho Foobank is collaborating with Cone with a Cop and Happy Day Brands to enhance the experience.

Picnic in the Park provides free lunches to food insecure children ranging in age from one to 18. The program is put on at 18 parks in the Boise area Monday through Friday. It runs until August 9.



In addition to free meals, this program offers entertaining and educational activities.



From 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, kids are invited to enjoy a sweet treat at Borah Park while getting to meet and interact with local police officers.

Cone with a Cop is a chance to ask questions and learn about the people behind the badges who are dedicated to serving our communities.



Also, Happy Day Brands will also be at Borah Park handing out free 2-pound family-size packages of their naturally gluten free oatmeal. The distribution of this donation will continue at other Picnic in the Park locations until Friday, August 9.

The goal is to provide over 10,000 servings of superfood oats to Idahoans in need.

People interested in participating in Picnic in the Park can text "food" or "comida" to 877-877 to find the nearest location. Parents can also get a meal at the site for a low cost.